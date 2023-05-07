Police: 7 killed, multiple injured after driver crashes into bus stop near Texas migrant shelter

Brownsville Fire Department responds to crash at the Ozanam Center near Minnesota Rd. and North Bernal Dr.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Seven people are dead and 11 are injured after a driver ran a red light and struck a group of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, according to officials.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of the Ozanam Center, a homeless shelter for migrants, near Minnesota Avenue and North Bernal Drive in Brownsville, just miles from the Texas border.

Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Martin Sandoval told KSAT a driver in a gray Land Rover ran a red light at the intersection and struck a crowd of people.

According to Valley Central, Sandoval said, “it is looking more and more like an intentional act.”

Seven people have since been confirmed dead and 11 were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

The driver has been detained and is currently receiving medical attention. They are facing a charge of reckless driving, additional charges have yet to be determined.

Additionally, officials are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.