Man arrested after firing handgun at neighbor during argument, SAPD says

A 74-year-old man was taken into custody after firing his revolver handgun at his neighbor during an argument, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Belinda Lee Street.

A 35-year-old woman told police she got into an argument with her neighbor, a 74-year-old man, after he walked across the street and confronted her in her front yard.

During the argument, the man pulled a handgun, pointed it at her, fired once, and walked back to his house.

Officials established a perimeter around the man’s house and spoke with him via cell phone. He exited the house and was taken into custody, said police.

Officers said the man admitted to firing the revolver handgun at the victim.

He has been booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said SAPD.