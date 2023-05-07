Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Loop 410 crash, SAPD says

SAPD investigates crash at 10 p.m. on May 7, 2023 in the 9400 block of SW Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken into custody after a fatal crash on Loop 410 Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 9400 block of SW Loop 410.

Police said a southbound Honda Civic turned right towards the access road on SW Loop 410, driving across the entrance ramp and cutting off a Chevrolet Trailblazer for an unknown reason.

The Chevrolet struck the Honda on the passenger side. The 24-year-old passenger was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Both the Chevrolet driver and passenger suffered minor injuries.

SAPD said the driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old man, is being charged with one count of manslaughter.