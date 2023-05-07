Argument between neighbors leads to stabbing on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument that led to a physical fight took a turn when a man pulled a gun and stabbed his neighbor on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Southcross Boulevard.

A witness told police a 53-year-old man went to speak with his neighbor, a 64-year-old man, about dumping tree limbs in his yard.

The two began arguing and physically fighting one another.

That’s when the 64-year-old neighbor pulled a pistol on the victim, said SAPD.

After the victim was able to take the handgun from the man, he removed the magazine and tossed it to the ground.

The neighbor then pulled a lock blade knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim once in the lower left abdominal area. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

SAPD said the neighbor was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.