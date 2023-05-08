Burbank HS names former Taft defensive coordinator as head coach

SAN ANTONIO – The Burbank High School Bulldogs announced the hiring of a former defensive coordinator for their open head football coach position.

Michael Mull was named head coach on Monday.

Mull, the former defensive coordinator for Taft High School, helped lead the Raiders to three playoff appearances over the past five seasons. It will be the first varsity football head coaching job for Mull.

“It’s a blessing,” Mull said. “Going into this job, I am not thinking about wins or losses. I am about building a culture and a relationship with the community and trying to develop kids to be the best. Not just the best athlete, but the best person they can be. That is what I have done everywhere I have been. And the byproduct of that has been winning. So, I am going to continue to use that formula – building great men – and let the winning come.”

Prior to the job at Taft, he was the first assistant defensive coordinator at San Benito High School for 12 straight seasons.

A press release said the Texas A&M University Kingsville graduate will inherit a Burbank Bulldogs team that has made the state playoffs three times in the last six years, including last fall’s 7-4 finish and bi-district appearance against Lockhart. He replaces Wendell Harris, who moved on to become the head football coach at LEE High School, also in San Antonio.

The Bulldogs will use a multiple 3-3-5 attack style defense, along with a fast tempo spread to run offense, Mull said.

“I am very excited for Coach Mull to have this opportunity,” said Fred Anthony, SAISD senior executive director of Athletics. “He emphasizes athletic and academic success, and we are excited for the Burbank community.”