Customer shot multiple times at North Side smoke shop, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was shot multiple times while shopping at a North Side smoke shop Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at Smokers Alley in the 3200 block of West Avenue near Cliffwood Drive and Mackey.

Police said a man in his 20s was shot four times in the chest inside the smoke shop.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said the suspect, also a man in his 20s, fled southbound from the scene.

There were other customers at the location. However, no other injuries were reported, according to SAPD.

