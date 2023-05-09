Man charged in connection with armored truck heist in Converse is facing additional drug charges

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was previously charged in an armored truck heist in Converse is now facing drug charges after police allegedly found large amounts of marijuana and methamphetamines in ice chests at the home where he was living.

Maurice Mercado, 23, was arrested for felony drug possession on Monday afternoon after police say they found more than 8 pounds of marijuana and 1,657 multicolored tablets that tested positive for methamphetamines in various coolers in the attic of the home where Mercardo was staying with his girlfriend, located in the 1400 block of Beverly Ann Drive.

Records show Mercado was out on bond for a felony theft charge for his alleged involvement in an armored truck heist that occurred in a Converse AutoZone parking lot on Dec. 29, 2022.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the drugs were found at the home where Mercado was staying when police searched the residence for the money taken during the armored truck heist.

During the search, police also found more than $18,000 in cash in Mercado’s bedroom.

Court records show Mercado’s bonds are set at a total of $50,000 for possession of marijuana 5-50 pounds and possession of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams.