Man steals work van, leads police on chase, crashes into 3 vehicles, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 22-year-old San Antonio man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole a work van, led police on a chase and crashed into three vehicles in New Braunfels, police said.

The wild chain of events started when the New Braunfels Police Department got a call around 7:25 a.m. about a work van being stolen in the 1300 block of Industrial Drive.

Police worked with the company, Lowry Electrical, to track the vehicle to the intersection of Interstate 35 and FM 306.

Officers attempted to stop the van but the driver refused to stop and fled away at a high rate of speed, police said.

After a short pursuit, officers ended the chase near I-35 and South Seguin Avenue because the suspect was driving erratically and police were concerned about the public’s safety.

A few minutes later, the van crashed into three pickup trucks in a parking lot along the northbound I-35 access road at Seguin Avenue. The suspect tried to drive away but officers were able to stop him, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to the Comal County Jail where he will be booked for several charges, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest in a vehicle. He was also served with multiple active warrants out of Bexar County.

One of the drivers involved in the crash in the parking lot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.