Local News

Seguin PD’s new Crime Cam Program to use community surveillance footage to solve crimes

Officials said the program is strictly voluntary, and camera owners can opt-out at any time

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SEGUIN – The Seguin Police Department is launching its Crime Cam Program, asking the public to voluntarily enroll their privately owned surveillance cameras that may catch a crime occurring.

Through the program, police and detectives will know where they can find cameras that may have recorded evidence to help solve a crime, according to Seguin PD.

If a crime occurs, those registered in the program may be contacted and notified of the crime and requested access to video footage during an investigation.

Seguin PD said the program is voluntary, and camera owners can opt out anytime.

Seguin residents interested in registering for the program can pick up a registration form at the Seguin Police Department at 350 N Guadalupe Street or visit the website here.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

