Couple fleeing North Side crash tried to hide in restaurant, police say; man fell from ceiling onto restroom

A man and woman who fled the scene of a car crash at Interstate 10 and Hildebrand went to a nearby restaurant and tried to hide on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to San Antonio police. The man tried to hide in an attic space but fell through the roof.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who fled the scene of a car crash went to a nearby restaurant, ordered tacos and tried to hide inside as officers narrowed in on them, according to San Antonio police.

The man was arrested at the restaurant after he climbed into the attic space and fell through the ceiling into the men’s restroom, police said. The woman was found hiding in the restroom and was detained.

The incident started at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday when the SUV they were driving ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle at Interstate 10 and Hildebrand Avenue.

A man and woman who fled the scene of a car crash at Interstate 10 and Hildebrand went to a nearby restaurant and tried to hide on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to San Antonio police. The man tried to hide in an attic space but fell through the roof. (KSAT)

They ran to a nearby restaurant, sat down and ordered tacos, an employee told KSAT.

While they were waiting for their food, the restaurant received a call from police with a description of the couple.

They told officers the suspects were inside and as police walked toward the restaurant, the couple tried to run and hide, according to SAPD.

The man went into a utility closet and climbed up into the attic space. He was crawling when the support fell through.

A man and woman who fled the scene of a car crash at Interstate 10 and Hildebrand went to a nearby restaurant and tried to hide on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to San Antonio police. The man tried to hide in an attic space but fell through the roof. (KSAT)

Police said he tried to climb back into the attic but he was cornered.

Their names and ages have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

A man and woman who fled the scene of a car crash at Interstate 10 and Hildebrand went to a nearby restaurant and tried to hide on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to San Antonio police. The man tried to hide in an attic space but fell through the roof. (KSAT)

Read also: