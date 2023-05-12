Man arrested in 2020 shooting death of 14-year-old boy, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy near Harlandale High School in 2020 was arrested following a standoff with San Antonio police.

Elijah Ramos, 21, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon on a capital murder charge, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of aggravated robbery, fraudulent use/possession of an ID and evading arrest, according to records.

San Antonio police say he killed Angel Jerry Yanez, a student at Harlandale High School, as he walked his dog on the night of Dec. 6, 2020, in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, near East Gerald Avenue.

Information about the motive was not immediately released after the shooting, but an arrest warrant affidavit has provided details on what led to the incident.

According to the court document, a witness told police she arranged a meeting between Yanez and a group for a drug deal.

She told Yanez to walk over to their vehicle, but during the exchange, Ramos shot Yanez with a handgun, the affidavit states.

Yanez’s mother found him lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The affidavit states that Yanez’s mother found his phone on the street, and the last communication between him and the witness was displayed on the screen.

Another witness in the vehicle also identified Ramos as the shooter, the affidavit states.

A warrant for Ramos’ arrest was issued on April 25.

San Antonio police said he was one of four people arrested after a lengthy standoff at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

Negotiations went on for seven hours, and at that point, chemical agents were tossed into the unit, and the suspects surrendered, Sgt. Washington Moscoso said.

His father, Augustin Ramos, was also at the apartment and was charged with drug possession, records show.

