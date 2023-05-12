Warren High employee on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

SAN ANTONIO – Warren High School officials have placed a staff member on administrative leave amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Melissa Hurst.

Hurst said the claims were presented to the district on May 5.

The unnamed staff member turned themselves in to law enforcement on May 11 and faces a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, Hurst said in the letter.

“This investigation is ongoing and campus and district officials are cooperating fully with the investigating agency. We have no reason to suspect any other Warren/CCA HS students are involved,” the letter read.

Students, staff or parents can report any safety incidents to the NISD Safeline at 210-397-7233.