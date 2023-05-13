Man stabbed while walking on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed while walking on the city’s East Side Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the stabbing at 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hedges Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound sitting on the back of an apartment complex porch. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While at the hospital, he told police he was walking when a car stopped, and someone jumped out and stabbed him.

Additionally, SAPD said they were unable to locate a crime scene.