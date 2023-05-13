66º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Argument leads to stabbing just west of downtown San Antonio, SAPD says

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of W Commerce St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Stabbing, Crime
Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument took a turn when a man was stabbed just west of downtown Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Commerce Street.

Police responded to the stabbing at the Via Central Plaza in the 200 block of North Frio Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old man with two stab wounds who said he got into an argument with a suspect that turned into a fight. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD searched for the suspects but has yet to locate them.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email