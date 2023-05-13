Argument leads to stabbing just west of downtown San Antonio, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An argument took a turn when a man was stabbed just west of downtown Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Commerce Street.

Police responded to the stabbing at the Via Central Plaza in the 200 block of North Frio Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 43-year-old man with two stab wounds who said he got into an argument with a suspect that turned into a fight. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD searched for the suspects but has yet to locate them.