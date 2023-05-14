Uvalde CISD students not allowed to carry backpacks this week, school district says

UVALDE, Texas – As a safety precaution, all Uvalde CISD students will not be allowed to bring backpacks, sling bags, messengers bags or large purses to school this week, the school district announced Sunday.

This comes after the district said it has seen a “noticeable increase” in non-credible social media threats.

The policy will begin Monday, May 15 through Monday, May 22. It’s an effort to reduce the risk of dangerous items being brought to campus, district officials said.

“Students will be provided with all school supplies needed to continue their academic success,” the district said in a statement.

Students are still able to carry non-clear small bags or clutches, a clear bag, or a 1-gallon clear freezer bag for certain items, such as phones, money, and hygiene products.

The no backpack policy will apply to all PreK - 12th-grade students.

For more information on the policy, visit the school district’s website here.