Man arrested in fatal shooting at car wash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Edzon Rodrigo Rodriguez Luna, 20, has been charged with murder, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on a murder charge following a shooting at a car wash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Edzon Rodrigo Rodriguez Luna, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday evening, booking records show. His bond is set at $150,000.

He is accused of fatally shooting Jorge Santos Morales, 25, at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said Luna and Morales were together in a vehicle going through the car wash when something transpired that led to the shooting.

Luna shot the victim once before coming out of the car wash and flagging down bystanders, SAPD said. He claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense, according to police.

Morales died from their injuries at the scene, police said.

Details about the motive have not been released.

