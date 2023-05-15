77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man arrested in fatal shooting at car wash on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Records: Edzon Rodrigo Rodriguez Luna, 20, charged with murder of Jorge Santos Morales, 25

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, SAPD, Police, Northeast Side
Edzon Rodrigo Rodriguez Luna, 20, has been charged with murder, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on a murder charge following a shooting at a car wash on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Edzon Rodrigo Rodriguez Luna, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday evening, booking records show. His bond is set at $150,000.

He is accused of fatally shooting Jorge Santos Morales, 25, at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said Luna and Morales were together in a vehicle going through the car wash when something transpired that led to the shooting.

Luna shot the victim once before coming out of the car wash and flagging down bystanders, SAPD said. He claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense, according to police.

Morales died from their injuries at the scene, police said.

Details about the motive have not been released.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter