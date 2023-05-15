Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A trial started on Monday for a San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway and crashing into another vehicle, killing its driver.

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the June 2 crash outside Boerne that killed David Belter, 49.

The trial will be held at the Kendall County Courthouse after a change of venue motion in the case was denied.

Opening statements are expected on Monday afternoon and testimony is expected to begin on Tuesday morning.

Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck struck a sedan, driven by Beelter, head-on, Department of Public Safety officials previously said.

Batchelor was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio to be treated and was later booked by proxy on the felony charge.

She was indicted in connection to the fatal crash on Aug. 16, a Kendall County official confirmed to KSAT.

Read also: