82º

Local News

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, charged with intoxication mansalughter in June wreck

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Kendall Batchelor, Highway 46, intoxication manslaughter, wrong way driver
Kendall Lauren Batchelor. (Courtesy: Kendall County Jail)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the June 2 crash outside Boerne.

Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck struck a sedan head-on, killing driver David Belter, 49, Department of Public Safety officials previously said.

Batchelor was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio to be treated and was later booked by proxy on the felony charge.

She was indicted in connection to the fatal crash Aug. 16, a Kendall County official confirmed to KSAT.

Batchelor’s trial has been scheduled for March 27. Her final prehearing in the case is scheduled for March 10.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram