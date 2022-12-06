Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the June 2 crash outside Boerne.

Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck struck a sedan head-on, killing driver David Belter, 49, Department of Public Safety officials previously said.

Batchelor was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio to be treated and was later booked by proxy on the felony charge.

She was indicted in connection to the fatal crash Aug. 16, a Kendall County official confirmed to KSAT.

Batchelor’s trial has been scheduled for March 27. Her final prehearing in the case is scheduled for March 10.