DPS: SA woman, 22, drove wrong way on highway before causing fatal crash outside Boerne

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 Thursday night when her truck struck a sedan head-on, killing its driver, Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed Monday.

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 22, was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio following the June 2 crash, which took place outside Boerne just before 10 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle, 49-year-old David Belter, died at the scene, a DPS spokesman confirmed.

A University Hospital spokeswoman did not respond to a text message seeking an update on Batchelor’s condition Monday afternoon.

DPS officials have not said whether Batchelor has been charged in connection to the fatal wreck and that all factors contributing to it have not been determined.

Batchelor’s vehicle, an F-150 truck, was traveling west in the eastbound lane at the time of the wreck, DPS officials said.