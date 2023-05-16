Fire investigators called to fire at abandoned building on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at an abandoned building on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a building in the 1400 block of SW 19th Street, not far from Tampico Street and South Laredo Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the commercial structure. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started on the outside of the building and then worked its way up to the second floor and the attic. No injuries were reported.

The SAFD said the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.