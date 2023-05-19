Recall roundup: GM recalls 660,000 SUVs

SAN ANTONIO – General Motors is recalling more than 660,000 SUVs because of a potential safety issue involving child car seats.

SUVs recalled

The recall is for 2020-2023 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s notice says the rear-seat LATCH anchorage bars used to secure car seats may have “excessive powder coating” that would prevent them from being installed.

Owners are advised to use the car’s rear seat belts to install car seats until the anchorage bars are fixed.

Dealers will inspect and make free repairs. GM will send notices to owners next month.

Candles recalled

Target is recalling nearly 5 million candles after reports of cuts and burns.

The recall is for 4.9 million Threshold glass jar candles sold in several sizes and scents.

Target received 137 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking while in use. Six injuries, including lacerations and severe burns, were reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The candles were sold from October 2019 through March 2023.

Owners can return the candles to the store for a refund. For more information, click here.

Waffle makers recalled

Nearly a half million waffle makers have been recalled after some users were burned by hot pieces of waffle or stuffing.

The recall is for the Power XL Stuffed Wafflizer, models ESWM02 and ESWM03.

According to the company, the waffle maker “can expel food product due to pressure buildup during the cooking process, particularly if overfilled.”

There have been 44 reported incidents, including 34 burns.

The waffle makers were sold from July 2021 through October 2022 at stores including Walmart, Kohl’s, Big Lots, Best Buy, Target and Sam’s Club.

Owners can contact Empower Brands at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com for instructions for a free repair. For more information, click here.

Bike helmets

Cycle Force also recalled certain Ventura Adult Bike Helmets. The helmets don’t comply with federal safety standards and can fail to protect the user’s head in a crash, according to the CPSC.

This recall involves Ventura Safety Adult Bike Helmets in size medium (M) with model numbers 731434, 731436, 733192, or 733194. The recalled helmets were sold in white carbon, neon yellow and white/pink and white/orange color combinations. A factory sticker is located inside the helmet with a product code beginning with S-166 followed by the month/year of production (from October 2017 through January 2023).

Consumers can contact Cycle Force for a refund. Find more information here.

The helmets were sold at Home Depot, JCPenney, Kohls, Play It Again Sports, and independent sports and bicycle stores and online at InGearOutfitters.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com from October 2017 through January 2023.