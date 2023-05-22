Woman killed after being stabbed in neck at North Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed at a North Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the French Chalet Apartments in the 1650 block of Jackson Keller Road, not far from West Avenue and Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find a woman in the parking lot between two vehicles with a stab wound to her neck. EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they received conflicting information from witnesses about the suspect, but they do know that the victim was at the apartment complex with a friend and did not live there. It’s unclear if the suspect is a man or a woman.

Officers say the victim’s friend found her and called for help. The woman killed has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.