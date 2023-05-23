Electrical fire in kitchen damages home on Southeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An electrical fire damaged a Southeast Side home and has displaced a woman for the time being, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Samoth Drive, not far from Interstate 37 and Goliad Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke showing from the front door. They quickly were able to knock down the fire found in the kitchen.

Fire officials said the fire was determined to be electrical in nature and was kept from spreading to other parts of the home.

A woman and her cats all managed to get out safely, and will now stay with family across the street, firefighters said.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries. Damage to the home is estimated at around $15,000.