Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after running red light, crashing on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 60s sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man on the motorcycle was heading south on Roosevelt Avenue when he reportedly ran a red light and collided with a vehicle turning on Mission Road.

Police mentioned there was a leg that was “hanging in there.” The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was turning did stop.

