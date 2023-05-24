Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after running red light, crashing on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 60s sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers said the man on the motorcycle was heading south on Roosevelt Avenue when he reportedly ran a red light and collided with a vehicle turning on Mission Road.
Police mentioned there was a leg that was “hanging in there.” The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that was turning did stop.
