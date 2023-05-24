78º

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after running red light, crashing on South Side, SAPD says

Crash happened near Mission San Jose

KSAT Web Team

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Crash near Roosevelt and Mission (Joe Arredondo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 60s sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man on the motorcycle was heading south on Roosevelt Avenue when he reportedly ran a red light and collided with a vehicle turning on Mission Road.

Police mentioned there was a leg that was “hanging in there.” The man was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was turning did stop.

KSAT will update you with the latest as it becomes available.

