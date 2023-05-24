San Antonians can pay tribute to late rock ‘n’ roll icon with ‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’

FILE - Singer Tina Turner, center, takes a bow during the curtain call with actors Daniel J. Watts, left, and Adrienne Warren on the opening night of "Tina The Tina Turner Musical" on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Ksnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre will honor the queen of rock ‘n’ roll with a musical detailing the triumphant story of Tina Turner.

The iconic singer and stage performer passed away Tuesday at 83 after living with a long illness in her home in Switzerland, according to the Associated Press.

“TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” will be shown at the Majestic Theatre from January 16, 2024, to January 21, 2024.

The two-hour and 40-minute show allows San Antonionians to watch Tina’s journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists, according to the website.

Her story is widely known as she became a superstar in her 40s after escaping an abusive and emotionally battered 20-year relationship.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd, the musical will also showcase a “pulse-pounding soundtrack” of her most beloved hits.

The Majestic & Empire Theatres honored Turner with a social media post, recognizing the artist for all she accomplished and influenced.

“Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed her is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within. This is a loss that will be deeply felt.

“‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and in our mourning, we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy.”

For ticket information on “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical,” click here.