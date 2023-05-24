Texas congressmen call for action while delivering remarks honoring Robb Elementary victims

U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Colin Allred called for action on Tuesday while delivering remarks to the victims and families of the tragic Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 21 innocent souls at Robb Elementary nearly one year ago.

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Colin Allred called for action on Tuesday while delivering remarks to the victims and families of the tragic Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 21 innocent souls at Robb Elementary nearly one year ago.

“Tomorrow, May 24, marks one year since the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. One year since 19 children and two teachers were murdered, leaving a community forever scarred and parents all across the country holding their little ones closer,” said Allred.

In their speeches, the two congressmen urged politicians to find common ground and pushed for gun safety laws to save lives.

Castro took the time to share the passions and aspirations of many victims who never achieved their dreams and honored the teachers who died doing so.

“They were teachers, artists and athletes, aspiring police officers, and honor roll students. Hours later, they were dead, gunned down by a teenage shooter with weapons designed for the battlefield. At the morgue, their bodies were so ravaged they had to be identified through DNA testing,” said Castro.

Although the bills and laws will not bring their children back, the victims’ families have continued to fight for change.

Castro described how families have held back tears in committee rooms “as they begged Congress to end America’s gun violence epidemic.”

“We know how to stop school shootings. We know that assault weapons bans, universal background checks, and a higher age for gun purchases will save American lives. The teachers and children who died cannot change the law. But we can honor their memories by having the courage to act,” said Castro as he ended his speech.

Allred emphasized the goal of gun safety by bringing to light the change that has already been made and how America can continue to create policies.

“Last year, we finally ended 30 years of inaction by passing gun violence prevention legislation, and we can build on that. We can strengthen background checks, pass red flag laws, raise the purchasing age for an assault-style rifle to 21. All of these policies are overwhelmingly supported by the American people, but we have to work together,” said Allred.

He then closed his statement by calling on his colleagues to find common ground for the people of Uvalde and all Americans.

“I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to join us in looking for common ground -- because I know I am willing to work with anyone to save lives. The people of Uvalde and all Americans deserve no less,” said Allred.