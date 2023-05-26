SAPD holds police memorial ceremony on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Friday held a Memorial Day ceremony to honor the lives of officers killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony took place at 9 a.m. and was in the courtyard of the San Antonio Police Training Academy, which is located in the 12200 block of SE Loop 410 at Moursund Boulevard.

The memorial service was highlighted by a 21-gun salute, the sounding of Taps, SAPD pipes and drums playing “Amazing Grace” and a fly-over by SAPD Blue Eagle.

