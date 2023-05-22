These city offices and services will be open, closed this Memorial Day in San Antonio

When will San Antonio pools reopen?

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.

Public safety and emergency services will operate on Monday, May 29, but here are the city services that will be open or closed.

Open:

Police will be on duty

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots

La Villita and Market Square shops

City parks and trails

Pre-Season Pools will be open from 1 - 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, and include: Concepcion, Cuellar, Dellview, Elmendorf, Fairchild, Garza, Heritage, Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Spring Time, Woodlawn.

Solid Waste Management curbside cart collection service for garbage, recycling and organics will work regular schedules

Dead Animal Collections will work with a skeleton crew

Closed: