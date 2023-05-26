San Antonio airport expecting record-breaking number of travelers this Memorial Day weekend

A sky-high number of travelers is expected at the San Antonio airport ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

San Antonio International Airport officials anticipate this will be the facility’s busiest Memorial Day weekend to date.

In the five days from Thursday to Monday, Memorial Day, the airport expects nearly 187,000 travelers.

“In November of 2022, we matched 2019 numbers, but 2023 will be our first year where we begin to see some of this rebound we’ve been expecting,” said Airport Director Jesus Saenz.

Airport travelers KSAT spoke with were excited travel numbers are surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re all glad to be back and post-COVID. And Hallelujah, amen, thank Jesus,” said Cindy Bronco.

Donna Bouie Earley added, “Super excited people are back in the air and flying, and planes are packed.”

Saenz said the increased travel is great for the city but can cause headaches for those who don’t plan.

“It’s the area that we are experiencing an enormous growth in the parking. The way we’re tackling that is by providing valet services,” said Saenz.

