Expect record-breaking crowds at the San Antonio airport Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It’s going to be a busy weekend at the San Antonio International Airport — we’re talking record-breaking busy.

Airport officials expect close to 190,000 people to fly in and out of San Antonio between Thursday and Monday, which is Memorial Day weekend.

That’s a 14% increase in scheduled seats compared to 2019 and a 19% increase over last year.

Not only is this a holiday weekend, it’s the first weekend of summer for many San Antonio schoolchildren.

“We’re expecting the busiest Memorial Day weekend travel in our airport’s history,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System in a press release. “People want to fly and it’s getting more affordable to do so. We are seeing more competitive fares with the addition of Spirit Airlines over the last year – and that’s helping our travelers find better deals on flights that are too good to pass up. We’re also expecting our busiest summer ever, but right now we’re focused on making sure everyone has a smooth experience in the days ahead.”

Airport officials shared a Transportation Security Administration day-by-day breakdown of how many passengers are expected to fly in and out of SAT:

Thursday: 38,514

Friday: 38,600

Saturday: 34,000

Sunday: 38,100

Memorial Day: 37,700

Given the increase in travelers, you’ll probably want to have a plan for parking. Check out the airport’s website to see your options. There are several short-term and long-term parking lots that range in price from $8-$33 a day. The most expensive option — Fly Away Valet — offers valet parking with luggage assistance. That option even comes with front window cleaning and front interior vacuuming.