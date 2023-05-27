80º

Man fires back at suspects who shot him while breaking into his car, SAPD says

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Fairmeadows Ln.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates shooting around 1:50 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Fairmeadows Lane on May 27, 2023.. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after he was struck catching suspects breaking into his car, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Fairmeadows Lane.

SAPD said a 24-year-old man was woken up to the sound of his vehicle being broken into. When the man went outside the check, the suspects fired shots toward the man, striking him in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim told police he did fire back and possibly struck one of them.

They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

SAPD searched the area but was unable to locate the car or suspects.

