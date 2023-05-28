Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash critically injures passenger, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person injured in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of IH-35 N.

Police say a northbound Chevrolet Impala in the southbound lanes was making a U-turn when a Chevrolet Colorado did not see it and crashed into the Impala on the passenger side.

The front passenger of the Impala, a 24-year-old woman, was unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with serious bodily injuries.

The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated after an evaluation. He was arrested for intoxication assault.