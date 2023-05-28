80º

Local News

Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash critically injures passenger, SAPD says

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of IH-35 N.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person injured in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

Police say a northbound Chevrolet Impala in the southbound lanes was making a U-turn when a Chevrolet Colorado did not see it and crashed into the Impala on the passenger side.

The front passenger of the Impala, a 24-year-old woman, was unresponsive at the scene. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with serious bodily injuries.

The driver of the Impala, a 25-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated after an evaluation. He was arrested for intoxication assault.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

