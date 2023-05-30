Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to hold news conference as special session starts

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will hold a post-legislative session presentation and news conference on Tuesday morning.

The event is slated for 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Just hours after the regular legislative session ended on Monday night, Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to focus on property tax relief and border security. That special session started at 9 p.m. Monday and can last up to 30 days.

In a news release, Abbott said several subsequent special sessions “will be required.”

“To ensure that each priority receives the time and attention it deserves to pass into law, only a few will be added each session,” he said.

Also on Monday, Patrick said the Texas Senate will “follow its constitutional duty” in the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was been surrounded by several scandals.

Patrick released the following statement on Monday:

“Today, the Texas Senate received Articles of Impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton. The Senate will follow its constitutional duty and I appointed a committee to develop proposed rules and procedures for the matter. “When the rules are drafted, a date will be set for when the Senate will resolve into a court of impeachment to consider the articles.”

