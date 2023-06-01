Karol G coming to San Antonio for ‘Mañana Será Bonito Tour’

Karol G performs with backup dancers at the Billboard Music Awards, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – Columbian singer Karol G is coming to San Antonio for her “Mañana Será Bonito Tour.”

The pop star announced on Thursday that she will play at the Alamodome on Aug. 31.

“¡Hola familia! I’m so excited to see you at the #Alamodome on my new Mañana Será Bonito Tour,” a Facebook post from the Alamodome reads.

Fans can register to be a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster by Sunday, June 4. Registering as a Verified Fan does not guarantee tickets, but fans can be put on a waitlist to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and which will be put on the waitlist,” according to Ticketmaster. “Getting an access code to the presale doesn’t guarantee tickets.”

Registration closes at 10:59 p.m. Sunday.

Cash App is also hosting a presale, which starts at 8 a.m. on June 8.

Karol G, known for her hits like, “TQG” and “Provenza,” will also be in Houston’s NRG Stadium on Aug. 29 and Dallas’ Cotton Bowl on Sept. 2.

Read also: