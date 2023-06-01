88º

Local News

Motorcyclist killed after crash involving pickup truck, San Antonio police say

The motorcyclist died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash with a pickup truck on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash with a pickup truck on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Nogalitos Street.

Police said a pickup truck was pulling out of a business’s parking lot as the motorcycle was heading north.

The driver of the pickup truck didn’t see the motorcycle. Police said the motorcycle T-boned the truck, leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 30s, was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities said the pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and waited for police to get there. No charges are expected.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email