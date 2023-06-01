Motorcyclist killed after crash involving pickup truck, San Antonio police say

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash with a pickup truck on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Nogalitos Street.

Police said a pickup truck was pulling out of a business’s parking lot as the motorcycle was heading north.

The driver of the pickup truck didn’t see the motorcycle. Police said the motorcycle T-boned the truck, leading to the crash.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 30s, was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities said the pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and waited for police to get there. No charges are expected.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

