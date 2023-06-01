Crime Stoppers searching for gunman who shot up home last month

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting on the West Side.

The incident happened just after midnight on May 1 at a home in the 100 block of Aztec Alley.

Police said a white sedan heading eastbound pulled up to the home, and someone in the vehicle fired multiple rounds.

A 51-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman lived at the home when the shooting occurred, but neither were injured.

The car sped away from the area before officers arrived, according to police.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867(STOP).

Any anonymous tip that helps lead to an arrest may receive a cash reward of up to $5,000. If captured, the suspect will be charged with deadly conduct - firearm.

