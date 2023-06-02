Driver extracted from vehicle during fiery crash on I-37 near downtown

A driver was extracted from a vehicle after a fiery car crash on Interstate 37 near downtown San Antonio on Friday, June 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was extracted from a vehicle after a fiery car crash on Interstate 37 near downtown San Antonio on Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-37 at Carolina Street.

San Antonio police said the vehicle collided with a barrier wall, causing it to roll over and catch fire.

The driver was safely extracted from the vehicle, and their condition is unknown. Additional details are unknown.

Two lanes were closed on the highway, but they have since reopened.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.