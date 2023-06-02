Historical home catches fire north of downtown San Antonio

A historical home north of downtown San Antonio sustained some damage due to a fire on Friday, June 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A historical home north of downtown San Antonio sustained some damage due to a fire on Friday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the flames around 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Flores Street, not far from Marshall Street.

According to SAFD, the house was boarded up and was supposed to be vacant. Water and electricity were not connected at the property.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a woman who appeared to be homeless in the backyard, and she refused to leave.

“She was preventing our fire crews from the back side from making entry,” SAFD officials said.

San Antonio police had to remove her from the premises, and it is unknown if she had any connection to the fire.

The cause and origin are unknown at this time.

The fire was isolated to the back side of the structure, and it sustained minimal damage.

Because it is a historical home, SAFD said it would have to take a “very careful” approach to minimize further damage.

According to a historical marker outside the home, prominent Mexican Revolution leader Venustiano Carranza stayed there during exile. He was president of Mexico from 1917 to 1920.

Leonides Gonzalez, the general manager of the Spanish-language newspaper La Prensa, also assembled there.

“The house also facilitated cultural and social events for Mexicans exiled in the city,” the marker states.

