Homeowner burned while trying to put out flames at Northeast Side home, taken to hospital

A fire was reported on Friday, June 2, 2023, at a home in the 6400 block of McKeon.

The owner of a home on the Northeast Side was burned while he tried to extinguish a fire on Friday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started just after noon in the 6400 block of McKeon Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.

According to SAFD Batallion Chief Michael Garcia, the fire appeared to have started in the backyard and traveled to the interior, spreading to the first and second floors.

When firefighters arrived, they saw that the homeowner was trying to extinguish the flames with a water hose.

He suffered burns and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Garcia said a passerby called in the fire. Neighbors said they heard a small explosion, but Garcia said that has not been confirmed.

He added that there was “a lot of damage” on the first and second floors.

The estimated cost of damage was not available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read also: