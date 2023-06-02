86º

LIVE

Local News

Police investigating whether sex assault suspect may have struck before

Tejon Brodus, 18, accused of attacking woman in apartment complex gym

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northwest Side, Crime Fighters, Medical center, Sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are continuing their investigation into a sexual assault case in the Medical Center area earlier this week, following the arrest of a suspect.

They are trying to determine whether Tejon Brodus, 18, may have attacked other women.

Brodus was arrested Thursday evening in connection with one attack that happened the previous evening.

RELATED: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in apartment gym arrested, SAPD says

Police say they identified him through surveillance video as the man who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Dartbrook Drive.

An arrest warrant affidavit says the woman told investigators she was working out in the complex’s gym when she saw Brodus outside, struggling to get in with his key card.

She then opened the door and let him inside, the affidavit says.

“When she let him in, she turned her back and that is when the suspect put his arm around her neck, held a knife to her,” Officer Nick Soliz told reporters, following Brodus’ arrest.

Although the suspect remained silent as reporters asked him for comments Thursday night, police say he told the woman during the attack not to fight back.

“He told her something to the lines of ‘Just let it happen,’” Soliz said.

According to the affidavit, however, the woman eventually did put up a fight by pushing the suspect off her and grabbing the knife, which he had dropped.

The affidavit says the man then ran away.

Court records show officers arrested Brodus around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road. Staff at the Bexar County Jail declined to give a more precise location, saying there was a concern for the privacy and safety of people in that area.

Safety, though, is something that police encourage everyone to keep in mind in the wake of the alleged attack.

“The poor victim didn’t know this was going to happen. But just for anybody, be on your guard,” Soliz said.

Police said Brodus, who lived at the apartment complex where the attack happened, did not appear to have any prior criminal history.

However, they are trying to determine if there may be additional victims.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email