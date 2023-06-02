Police investigating whether sex assault suspect may have struck before

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are continuing their investigation into a sexual assault case in the Medical Center area earlier this week, following the arrest of a suspect.

They are trying to determine whether Tejon Brodus, 18, may have attacked other women.

Brodus was arrested Thursday evening in connection with one attack that happened the previous evening.

Police say they identified him through surveillance video as the man who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Dartbrook Drive.

An arrest warrant affidavit says the woman told investigators she was working out in the complex’s gym when she saw Brodus outside, struggling to get in with his key card.

She then opened the door and let him inside, the affidavit says.

“When she let him in, she turned her back and that is when the suspect put his arm around her neck, held a knife to her,” Officer Nick Soliz told reporters, following Brodus’ arrest.

Although the suspect remained silent as reporters asked him for comments Thursday night, police say he told the woman during the attack not to fight back.

“He told her something to the lines of ‘Just let it happen,’” Soliz said.

According to the affidavit, however, the woman eventually did put up a fight by pushing the suspect off her and grabbing the knife, which he had dropped.

The affidavit says the man then ran away.

Court records show officers arrested Brodus around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road. Staff at the Bexar County Jail declined to give a more precise location, saying there was a concern for the privacy and safety of people in that area.

Safety, though, is something that police encourage everyone to keep in mind in the wake of the alleged attack.

“The poor victim didn’t know this was going to happen. But just for anybody, be on your guard,” Soliz said.

Police said Brodus, who lived at the apartment complex where the attack happened, did not appear to have any prior criminal history.

However, they are trying to determine if there may be additional victims.