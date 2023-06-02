RECALL ROUNDUP: Don’t buy these fire extinguisher balls, CPSC warns

Fire extinguishers are supposed to help keep you safe, but federal safety regulators are warning consumers not to buy or use many of the fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon.

The balls are designed to self-activate when they are thrown into a fire. However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said they could fail and lack standard safety features, putting users at risk of injury or death.

If you have them, the CPSC advises giving them to a hazardous waste disposal site or a fire station.

The brands included in the recall are LVYXON, TATTCHINE, ARMYJY, PETSTIBLE, HelloPharma, Vixuiyz, and JHEUAYK fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon.

The CPSC says you should only buy fire extinguishers that meet UL 299 and UL 711 safety standards and are marked with those certifications.

Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers

Empower Brands is recalling 469,000 Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers because they can rupture while in use.

The recall involves Model SHL96 and Model SHL90-SC.

The company is aware of 261 incidents. Dozens of injuries have been reported, including severe cuts or from swallowing small pieces.

Consumers can contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund.

Model SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide. Model SHL96 was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and Amazon from September 2020 through August 2022.

For more information, visit www.prodprotect.com/recall/juicer or https://powerxlproducts.com.

Ego hedge trimmers

More than 85,000 Ego hedge trimmers were recalled because they may start unexpectedly.

The problem with the recalled EGO Power+ Cordless Brushless hedge trimmers lies in the rear switch trigger, which “can fail to rebound after being pressed,” according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The parent company has received 34 incident reports. Eight people suffered cuts and needed stitches. Recalled, there have been three incidents and one report of a laceration.

The recall affects model HT2410 of the GO Power+ Cordless Brushless hedge trimmers manufactured before March 30, 2019. Only units with date codes from September 2017 through March 2019 are included in this recall.

Owners can contact Chervon North America at 800-492-0777 for a free repair kit.

Children’s kick scooters

Some 15,000 three-wheeled children’s kick scooters sold at Target were recalled because the wheels can loosen and fall off.

Jetson Electric Bikes recalled the Nova and Star scooters sold from September 2022 through February 2023.

The scooters recalled have these model and serial numbers:

JNOVA-BLU, 61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800

JNOVA-GRN, 61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900

JNOVA-PUR, 61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790

JNOVA-RED, 61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800

JSTAR-CAN-BLU, 61363BLU072221121 to 61363BLU0722013468

Owners can contact Jetson to receive a free repair kit. For more information, visit https://ridejetson.com/pages/star-nova-repair.