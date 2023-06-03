2 people hospitalized, 1 in custody after apartment complex fire, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of E Southcross Boulevard on June 3, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people, including one person with burns, were taken to the hospital after an apartment complex fire, according to San Antonio police.

SAFD responded to the fire around 2:20 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of E Southcross Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to quickly tackle the fire and get it under control within minutes. SAFD said the fire was contained to one unit.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition with burns. Another person was hospitalized with injuries from an assault that happened before the fire crew’s arrival.

San Antonio police took one person into custody at the scene.

All other residents were able to get out safely. No other injuries were reported.