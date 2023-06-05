Portion of Interstate 10 reopens near Medical Drive after crash

A major crash has been reported along I-10 WB at Callaghan Road on Monday, June 5, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Update: The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road have reopened.

Original: A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side has been closed on Monday morning due to a crash.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Callaghan Road. Traffic is being forced to exit on Medical Drive.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#TrafficAlert: A major crash has been reported along I-10 WB at Callaghan Rd. The highway has been shutdown. All traffic is exiting Medical Dr.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/VsNVVRZBlO — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 5, 2023

