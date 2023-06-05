72º

Local News

Portion of Interstate 10 reopens near Medical Drive after crash

Westbound lanes of I-10 were closed at Callaghan Road on Monday morning

Tags: Interstate 10, Traffic, SAPD
A major crash has been reported along I-10 WB at Callaghan Road on Monday, June 5, 2023. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIOUpdate: The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Callaghan Road have reopened.

Original: A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side has been closed on Monday morning due to a crash.

The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Callaghan Road. Traffic is being forced to exit on Medical Drive.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

