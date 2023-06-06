DJ Pauly D performing in San Antonio this summer

DJ Pauly D performs during a show as part of the spring break 2022 at The Cave on March 14, 2022 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – DJ and MTV reality TV star Pauly D is coming to San Antonio this summer.

The 1902 nightclub announced this week that Pauly D will play at the venue on Aug. 17.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $45. The show is for those 18 and older.

Pauly D is best known for his role in “Jersey Shore” and has residencies in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He plays at more than 150 shows a year, a news release states.

The nightclub is located at 1174 E. Commerce St., near St. Paul’s Square.

