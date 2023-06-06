80º

Local News

NEISD signs historic agreement with NASA to open space academy in San Antonio

Space and Engineering Technologies Academy is now taking applications

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: NEISD, San Antonio, NASA, Education, KSAT Kids

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio area school district has just made history as the second district to ever formally sign a Space Act Agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

North East Independent School District announced Tuesday that the agreement will benefit students in the new Space and Engineering Technologies Academy (SETA).

As part of this agreement, NASA will provide an onsite employee who will work closely with Krueger Middle School and Roosevelt High School to incorporate NASA curriculum, experiences and opportunities, according to a press release from NEISD officials.

SETA, an open-enrollment magnet campus, is now accepting students from across San Antonio. Interested students can apply at neisd.net/magnetprograms.

The academy will launch at Krueger Middle School and Roosevelt High School starting in the 2023 – 2024 school year and grow into a comprehensive 6th-12th grade campus.

Courses will be centered around the aerospace industry in the fields of aerospace engineering, aviation technology, computer science, and manufacturing.

“Through the designing, building, and flying processes, SETA students will be in the pilot’s seat of their own education through air and space exploration,” the program’s website states.

Learn more about the program on the SETA website.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email