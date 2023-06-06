US border encounters of migrant families remain low, Department of Homeland Security says

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. officials say the number of migrant families they encountered at the Southwest border continues to remain low following the lifting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 public health order.
The Department of Homeland Security says unlawful entries between ports of entry along the border have decreased by more than 70% since May 11.
From May 12 to June 2, 2023, DHS says it sent back 38,400 non-citizens under Title 8 authorities, which includes single adults and families, to more than 80 countries. That number includes over 1,400 non-citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who were also returned to Mexico under Title 8 authorities, a press release said.
DHS said U.S. Customs and Border Protection has averaged 3,400 Border Patrol encounters in between ports of entry per day and fewer than 300 non-CBP One Office of Field Operations (OFO) encounters at ports of entry per day, for a total of approximately 3,700 unscheduled encounters per day.
The top three nationalities, which accounted for nearly 70%, were Mexico at 1,200 encounters a day, Honduras at 520 encounters a day and Guatemala at 360 encounters a day.
“The administration’s plan is working as intended. We are cognizant, however, that the conditions in the hemisphere that are driving unprecedented movements of people are still present and that the cartels and coyotes will continue to spread disinformation about any potential changes to policies at the border in order to put migrants’ lives at risk for profit. We will remain vigilant and continue to execute our plan, making adjustments where needed,” DHS said in the press release.
#ICYMI - The CBP One app is working for migrants. Beginning yesterday, June 1, CBP is expanding the number of appointments to 1,250 per day.— CBP (@CBP) June 2, 2023
Hear more from @DHSgov Assistant Secretary Nuñez-Neto in Brownsville, TX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xerKBuLdNy