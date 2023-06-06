US border encounters of migrant families remain low, Department of Homeland Security says

A migrant family from Peru walk towards a gate in the border fence after crossing from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday, May 11, 2023. Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. officials say the number of migrant families they encountered at the Southwest border continues to remain low following the lifting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 public health order.

The Department of Homeland Security says unlawful entries between ports of entry along the border have decreased by more than 70% since May 11.

From May 12 to June 2, 2023, DHS says it sent back 38,400 non-citizens under Title 8 authorities, which includes single adults and families, to more than 80 countries. That number includes over 1,400 non-citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who were also returned to Mexico under Title 8 authorities, a press release said.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum between two border walls Thursday, May 11, 2023, in San Diego. Many of the hundreds of migrants between the walls that separate Tijuana, Mexico, with San Diego have been waiting for days to apply for asylum. Pandemic-related U.S. asylum restrictions, known as Title 42, are to expire May 11. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DHS said U.S. Customs and Border Protection has averaged 3,400 Border Patrol encounters in between ports of entry per day and fewer than 300 non-CBP One Office of Field Operations (OFO) encounters at ports of entry per day, for a total of approximately 3,700 unscheduled encounters per day.

The top three nationalities, which accounted for nearly 70%, were Mexico at 1,200 encounters a day, Honduras at 520 encounters a day and Guatemala at 360 encounters a day.

“The administration’s plan is working as intended. We are cognizant, however, that the conditions in the hemisphere that are driving unprecedented movements of people are still present and that the cartels and coyotes will continue to spread disinformation about any potential changes to policies at the border in order to put migrants’ lives at risk for profit. We will remain vigilant and continue to execute our plan, making adjustments where needed,” DHS said in the press release.

#ICYMI - The CBP One app is working for migrants. Beginning yesterday, June 1, CBP is expanding the number of appointments to 1,250 per day.



Hear more from @DHSgov Assistant Secretary Nuñez-Neto in Brownsville, TX ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xerKBuLdNy — CBP (@CBP) June 2, 2023

