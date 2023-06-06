76º

WATCH: Percy the tree shrew celebrates 3rd birthday at San Antonio Zoo

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Not a stranger to the spotlight, Percy the tree shrew celebrated his third birthday at the San Antonio Zoo Tuesday.

The San Antonio Zoological Society shared a video of the fast-moving mammal’s birthday surprise that included a personalized box filled with treats.

In the video, Percy is seen jumping into the box and grabbing some snacks to enjoy on a comfy branch.

Percy previously entered the spotlight when a cute video of him trying peanut butter for the first time surfaced on the internet in 2022, grabbing the attention of over 120,000 people.

