WATCH: Percy the tree shrew celebrates 3rd birthday at San Antonio Zoo

Not a stranger to the spotlight, Percy the tree shrew celebrated his third birthday at the San Antonio Zoo Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO – Not a stranger to the spotlight, Percy the tree shrew celebrated his third birthday at the San Antonio Zoo Tuesday.

The San Antonio Zoological Society shared a video of the fast-moving mammal’s birthday surprise that included a personalized box filled with treats.

In the video, Percy is seen jumping into the box and grabbing some snacks to enjoy on a comfy branch.

Percy previously entered the spotlight when a cute video of him trying peanut butter for the first time surfaced on the internet in 2022, grabbing the attention of over 120,000 people.