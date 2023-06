He was taken to a hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his stomach and back, police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed multiple times just west of downtown Wednesday morning.

The suspect got away following the incident in the 1300 block of West Martin, near Haven For Hope.

A Haven For Hope official said one of their security officers helped the victim while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.