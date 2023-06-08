87º

Curtain Up Cancer Foundation celebrates the ‘power within’

An upcoming stage performance celebrates the lives of six people affected by cancer

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

SAN ANTONIO – Since 2017, the Curtain Up Cancer Foundation has had a mission of easing the effects of cancer through the creative arts - theater, live music, creative writing and storytelling.

The nonprofit has provided the community with enriching programs such as Cancer Chronicles, writing workshops, and Music Moments, a live weekly performance of music at local chemo centers.

During the holidays, Curtain Up Cancer will also visit local cancer centers, including pediatric cancer patients, bringing carolers who sing Dickens-style Christmas music.

Their annual fundraiser is a theatrical performance called “THE SIX: A Celebration of the Power Within.”

The musical presentation honors six local cancer survivors, telling inspiring stories of their cancer journey. The performance takes place on June 16th at 7:30 p.m., tickets are available for purchase and complimentary “Survivor Tickets” are also available for cancer survivors.

Curtain Up Cancer Foundation is a Texas nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Click HERE for more information about volunteering.

