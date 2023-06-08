High school students in Comal ISD received nearly $600,000 in scholarships, district says

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal Independent School District said the graduating class of 2023 from their five area high schools received a total of nearly $600,000 in local scholarships.

The $592,622 the senior class earned surpassed the district’s goal for the latest school year.

“We continue to be amazed by the generosity of the Comal ISD community which funds our local scholarships,” says Sarah Permenter, executive director of community relations for Comal ISD. “We value their partnership and commitment to working with us to support our students and families every year.”

A press release said local scholarship donors awarded a total of 495 scholarships to seniors across the district. The scholarships range in amounts from $50 to $16,000, with some focused on a specific area of study or with specific qualifiers.

The donors were invited to celebrate their efforts during an appreciation breakfast at the district’s Support Services office, Comal ISD said.

“It is a privilege for us to award these scholarships to local students,” says Sonia Aguillon, president of the GVTC Foundation. “By enhancing our community and investing in our youth, our hope is that they will come back to our community and make it that much better.”